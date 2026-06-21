Is Bronny James expecting a baby? Fact checking viral claim

Even with the season on pause, Bronny James continues to command attention and generate buzz among fans. As the son of LeBron James, updates from his personal life often spark just as much intrigue and discussion as developments in his basketball career.

Bronny James and his girlfriend made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Lakers star’s relationship with longtime girlfriend Parker Whitfield has been well known publicly. The pair, who first met in high school, made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years.

What has fueled the recent speculation is whether the couple could soon be adding a new member to the James family.

Viral post about Bronny James expecting a child

The buzz originated from a viral post on X, which featured a photo of a man who bore a striking resemblance to the 21-year-old Bronny.

“Everyone in the comments saying this is Bronny James, can’t confirm or deny whether that’s the case,” the post stated.

It was accompanied by a screenshot of an Instagram post showing a couple celebrating a pregnancy, posing together during a maternity-themed photoshoot and cherishing the special moment.

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{{^usCountry}} With the image only capturing the man’s side profile, many noted that he bears a strong resemblance to Bronny’s facial features. Instagram accounts confirm identity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the image only capturing the man’s side profile, many noted that he bears a strong resemblance to Bronny’s facial features. Instagram accounts confirm identity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, it is not Bronny James in reality, as the Instagram post actually comes from a different account. The post was captioned, “Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is not Bronny James in reality, as the Instagram post actually comes from a different account. The post was captioned, “Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: LeBron James' Lakers future hangs in balance after big contract update; ‘not expected to…’

The man in the post is identified as Madox Sekyere, while the woman is Karsyn Sekyere, according to the account details that shared the Instagram carousel.

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The carousel also included additional images showing different angles, including a clearer front-facing view of the man, which confirms that he is not Bronny James, but simply someone who bears a resemblance to him.

Fans confuse similar appearance

But, many fans online still mistook him for the Lakers star. One user commented, “wow thought it was Bronny,” while another wrote, “Bronny lookin ahh.” A third added, “Boy I thought this was Bronny James,” reflecting how widely the confusion spread across social media.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old star is not expecting a child, as the speculation is entirely unfounded.

Also read: Who is Kendrick Perkins? Former NBA champion named Jackson State basketball general manager

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He and his girlfriend are currently managing a long-distance relationship, with her pursuing college studies in Atlanta and the couple spending limited time together amid their respective commitments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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