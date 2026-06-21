Is Bronny James expecting a baby? Fact checking viral claim
Bronny James has been in a long-public relationship with Parker Whitfield, his high school sweetheart.
Even with the season on pause, Bronny James continues to command attention and generate buzz among fans. As the son of LeBron James, updates from his personal life often spark just as much intrigue and discussion as developments in his basketball career.
The Lakers star’s relationship with longtime girlfriend Parker Whitfield has been well known publicly. The pair, who first met in high school, made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years.
What has fueled the recent speculation is whether the couple could soon be adding a new member to the James family.
Viral post about Bronny James expecting a child
The buzz originated from a viral post on X, which featured a photo of a man who bore a striking resemblance to the 21-year-old Bronny.
“Everyone in the comments saying this is Bronny James, can’t confirm or deny whether that’s the case,” the post stated.
It was accompanied by a screenshot of an Instagram post showing a couple celebrating a pregnancy, posing together during a maternity-themed photoshoot and cherishing the special moment.
With the image only capturing the man’s side profile, many noted that he bears a strong resemblance to Bronny’s facial features.
Instagram accounts confirm identity{{/usCountry}}
With the image only capturing the man’s side profile, many noted that he bears a strong resemblance to Bronny’s facial features.
Instagram accounts confirm identity{{/usCountry}}
However, it is not Bronny James in reality, as the Instagram post actually comes from a different account. The post was captioned, “Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26.”{{/usCountry}}
However, it is not Bronny James in reality, as the Instagram post actually comes from a different account. The post was captioned, “Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26.”{{/usCountry}}
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The man in the post is identified as Madox Sekyere, while the woman is Karsyn Sekyere, according to the account details that shared the Instagram carousel.
The carousel also included additional images showing different angles, including a clearer front-facing view of the man, which confirms that he is not Bronny James, but simply someone who bears a resemblance to him.
Fans confuse similar appearance
But, many fans online still mistook him for the Lakers star. One user commented, “wow thought it was Bronny,” while another wrote, “Bronny lookin ahh.” A third added, “Boy I thought this was Bronny James,” reflecting how widely the confusion spread across social media.
Nevertheless, the 21-year-old star is not expecting a child, as the speculation is entirely unfounded.
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He and his girlfriend are currently managing a long-distance relationship, with her pursuing college studies in Atlanta and the couple spending limited time together amid their respective commitments.