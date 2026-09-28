Is CeeDee Lamb injured? Fans left frustrated as Cowboys WR sees limited involvement vs Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a quiet opening period, prompting fans to question his lack of involvement in the offense.

Fans question Lamb's usage

CeeDee Lamb had a quiet opening period vs Ravens. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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One fan pointed to Lamb's contract and asked, "ceedee lamb makes 30 mill a year why he have 0 targets thru the whole 1Q????"

Another user expressed similar frustration, writing, “so Chris Olave and Ceedee Lamb don’t want to get the ball today, brilliant”.

Despite Lamb seeing limited involvement during the opening quarter, there was no indication that he was dealing with an injury. The wide receiver entered Sunday's matchup healthy and active, so his lack of targets did not appear to be related to an injury concern.

One fan pleaded for Lamb to get involved in the scoring, writing, “Ceedee lamb!!! Please score a TD”

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Another frustrated supporter pointed out Lamb's lack of targets through the Cowboys' opening drives, posting, “2 drives and not a single ceedee target what the f*ck we doing”

A fan claimed Lamb had been open for a potential touchdown but felt Dak Prescott's throw missed its mark, tweeting, “Ceedee was open for a touchdown. Dak air mailed him or thought he was going to stay inside.”

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Another simply called for more involvement from the Cowboys wideout, posting, “Can ceedee lamb get some catches”

Lamb's impressive two-game production

Across the opening two games of the 2026 season, Lamb posted 13 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. His 15.2 yards-per-catch average made him a major weapon in the Cowboys' passing game.

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The 27-year-old finished with 5 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 28-20 defeat to the New York Giants.

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Lamb was even more productive in Dallas' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders, hauling in 8 of 9 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch, including a 24-yard touchdown connection with Dak Prescott.

Deep Dive Why was CeeDee Lamb not targeted at all in the first quarter against the Ravens? CeeDee Lamb's lack of targets in the first quarter appeared to be related to offensive strategy rather than an injury, as he entered the game healthy and active. Is CeeDee Lamb dealing with an injury during the game against the Ravens? No, CeeDee Lamb was not dealing with an injury during the game; he was healthy and active, which indicated that his limited involvement was not due to any physical issues. What is the fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's performance in the game against the Ravens? Fans expressed frustration on social media about CeeDee Lamb's lack of involvement, questioning why a player making $30 million had no targets in the first quarter.