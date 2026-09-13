Is Colston Loveland playing today? Fantasy managers fume as Bears TE stays quiet while Cole Kmet scores TD vs Panthers

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has had a slow start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy managers who drafted him early are already second-guessing their decision after veteran Cole Kmet hauled in a touchdown pass.

Colston Loveland is playing today. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

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Several frustrated fantasy managers took to social media, with some posting comments such as, “Should have picked Cole Kmet" and "Is Colston Loveland even playing today."

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Social media reactions

Fantasy football players took to X to react to the contrasting performances. One user vented, “Bears 21 points and Colston Loveland doesn't have a single fucking catch. Kmet just got a 30 yard TD.”

Another wrote, “Unless I get points for blocking, Colston Loveland is looking a bad pick out of the gate. Great for the Bears and all the other receivers. Maybe he'll get tipped out fantasy points by the other receivers at the end of the game.”

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{{^usCountry}} A third user, “Cole Kmet 22-yard touchdown while Colston Loveland doesn't have a single reception.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user, “Cole Kmet 22-yard touchdown while Colston Loveland doesn't have a single reception.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Colston Loveland blocking in the backfield while Cole Kmet catches a TD,” wrote another.