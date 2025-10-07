Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Is Josh Simmons injured? Latest on the Chiefs OT after illness before Jaguars clash

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 06:16 am IST

Chiefs’ Josh Simmons was ruled out with a pregame illness but surprisingly took the field and played in Monday night’s game against the Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons was listed as questionable before the Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to the Chiefs, Simmons had suffered a pregame illness that ruled him out of the game. However, when the game started, Simmons was seen on the field with his helmet on, taking part in the game.

Josh Simmons of the Kansas City Chiefs watches a game from the sidelines during the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)
Josh Simmons of the Kansas City Chiefs watches a game from the sidelines during the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite being ruled out of the game initially, Simmons started at offensive tackle for the Chiefs against the Jaguars. It confused many Chiefs fans as he was listed as questionable before the game with an illness. It was not revealed, however, what the illness was.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
