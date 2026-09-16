Is Lionel Messi going to play a farewell game in Argentina? Recent report reveals Scaloni’s team decision

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on the last day of August, confirming that the World Cup final against Spain in July was his final game in the Argentina jersey as he steps away from national duties.

Lionel Messi’s name has reportedly appeared on Argentina’s call-up list for the upcoming international friendlies. (AFP)

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While the news was expected by the majority of football fans and the wider community, many were still left taken aback by the thought of Messi no longer being seen in the iconic blue and white stripes.

However, a recent report that emerged on Tuesday hints that one final goodbye could still be in store for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, with Messi potentially set to receive a farewell in his own homeland.

Is Lionel Messi going to play a farewell game?

According to Federico Bueno, an Argentine journalist who reports for ESPN and Fox Sports, Lionel Messi’s name has appeared on Argentina’s call-up list for the upcoming international friendlies, which are scheduled to be played on home soil.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the World Cup, the 39-year-old’s last appearance in Argentina came in a friendly against Zambia on March 31, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the World Cup, the 39-year-old’s last appearance in Argentina came in a friendly against Zambia on March 31, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Messi scored once and provided an assist in that game. At the time, although many expected the World Cup to be his final tournament with the national team, it had not been confirmed whether he would retire immediately after the competition.

Also read | Lionel Messi’s number 10 gets nationwide farewell as Argentina football stops in tribute

Now, with the Argentine Football Association confirming the team’s upcoming schedule for the international break, Messi could have one final opportunity to bid farewell to his home fans after confirming his retirement.

Argentina’s international break schedule

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Lionel Scaloni’s team will play three friendlies over the span of one week, beginning September 30 and continuing through October 6.

The opening fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, when Argentina will face Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba Province. They will then return to Buenos Aires for two matches at River Plate Stadium, taking on Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 3, before facing Benin on Tuesday, October 6.

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With the squad announcement still to come, it remains uncertain which of the three fixtures could potentially serve as Lionel Messi’s farewell match. However, speculation has pointed toward one of the two games at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires as a possible setting for his final appearance.

Messi’s possible farewell stirs emotions

There is still no confirmation that Messi will make an appearance or receive an official farewell in his home country.

However, if he does take the field, emotions are expected to be high for the player who has worn the Argentina jersey for more than 20 years, as well as for his teammates and the fans who could witness his farewell.

Also read | Lionel Messi, Argentina’s World Cup-winning great, retires from international football: ‘Decision that hurts to my core’

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The two-time Copa América winner was moved to tears during a match in Argentina last September, when many expected it to be his final game on home soil.