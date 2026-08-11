Is Marina Mabrey playing tonight vs Dream? Latest update on Tempo star's status ahead of WNBA clash

It has been a difficult stretch for the Toronto Tempo over the past month, with the team currently riding an eight-game losing streak. Their last victory came nearly a month ago against the New York Liberty.

Tempo fans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Marina Mabrey’s availability. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The Tempo will be hoping to turn things around when they take the court against the Atlanta Dream on Monday night.

They face a tough challenge against a Dream team that currently owns a significantly better record and a higher position in the standings.

Therefore, Toronto will certainly need its leading scorer to be available if the Tempo are to have a realistic chance of securing a victory over the Dream.

Will Marina Mabrey play tonight?

Tempo fans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Marina Mabrey’s availability for Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

The 29-year-old was initially listed as probable for the game, but her status has since been upgraded to available. The Tempo star is dealing with a lingering neck injury that has bothered her over the past week, but she is cleared to take the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Tempo beat reporter Chelsea Leite provided the latest update on Toronto’s No. 3 on Monday, confirming that Mabrey will be available against the Dream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tempo beat reporter Chelsea Leite provided the latest update on Toronto’s No. 3 on Monday, confirming that Mabrey will be available against the Dream. {{/usCountry}}

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“Marina Mabrey is available to play in Atlanta tonight, Sykes is OUT. That’s it for the current Tempo report,” Leite tweeted on X.

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Mabrey leads Tempo scoring

Mabrey has been one of Toronto’s most consistent offensive contributors this season, appearing in 29 of the Tempo’s 31 games so far. She currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game.

Brittney Sykes remains unavailable

However, Toronto will still be without its second-leading scorer, Brittney Sykes, who has averaged 20.1 points across the 15 games she has played this season.

Her absence leaves the Tempo without major scoring option as they look to snap their losing streak.

Tempo and Dream season records

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Toronto enters Monday night’s matchup with a 10-21 record after suffering a road defeat against the Portland Fire on Thursday.

In that loss, Nyara Sabally emerged as the Tempo’s leading scorer, finishing with 17 points and five rebounds. Julie Allemand also delivered an all-around performance, contributing 11 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for Toronto.

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Meanwhile, Atlanta enters Monday’s matchup with a 19-12 record after suffering a road loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday night.