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Is Myles Garrett out for the season? Latest injury update on Rams star after knee surgery

Myles Garrett is expected to miss about six weeks after knee surgery and could return on November 8.

Updated on: Sep 28, 2026, 07:02:27 IST
By Khushi Arora
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Myles Garrett is not out for the season. Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks as he recovers from knee surgery, NFL Network reported on Sunday, as per Reuters.

What is Myles Garrett's injury update?

Myles Garrett is expected to be out about six weeks after knee surgery. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Myles Garrett is expected to be out about six weeks after knee surgery. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Garrett was officially placed on injured reserve on September 17, according to Reuters. This came one week after the Rams' season-opening 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Based on the six-week timeline, Garrett could return for the Rams' game against the host Washington Commanders on November 8.

Deep Dive

What is the expected recovery time for Myles Garrett after his knee surgery?

Myles Garrett is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks following his knee surgery.

When might Myles Garrett return to play after his injury?

Based on the six-week recovery timeline, Myles Garrett could potentially return for the Rams' game against the Washington Commanders on November 8.

Was Myles Garrett placed on injured reserve, and when did this happen?

Yes, Myles Garrett was officially placed on injured reserve on September 17, one week after the Rams' season-opening loss to the 49ers.
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Also read: Why are Alanna Smith and Azzi Fudd not playing today vs Valkyries? Wings injury update

What are the Rams saying about Garrett's Knee?

Coach Sean McVay has not wanted to put a timeline on Garrett's recovery, according to ESPN. He called Garrett "Wolverine, healing fast," and said the Rams are “not going to rush him back.”

Also read: Is Dalton Schultz playing today? Quiet start vs Colts has fantasy managers concerned: 'Is he injured?'

Who is Myles Garrett?

Garrett, who is 30, broke the NFL single-season sack record last season with 23 and was named the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He is the first player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in six straight seasons (2020-25), since sacks started being recorded in 1982, the report adds. He is also third among active players in career sacks with 125.5, behind Von Miller (138.5) and Cameron Jordan (132).

How did the Rams get Myles Garrett?

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1. In the trade, Los Angeles sent outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 conditional third-round pick to the Browns, as per reports.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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