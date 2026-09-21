Is Puka Nacua playing in Week 2 game vs Giants? Is he injured? Latest status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua missed practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the visiting New York Giants.

Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver #12 Puka Nacua pictured. (AFP)

Nacua also sat out Friday’s practice with a hip injury. He was not listed on the injury report Thursday.

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Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards in the Rams’ 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.

Deep Dive What is Puka Nacua's injury status ahead of the Week 2 game against the Giants? Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for the Week 2 game against the New York Giants due to a hip injury, missing practices on both Friday and Saturday. How did Puka Nacua perform in the previous game against the 49ers? In the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers, Puka Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards. Why is Puka Nacua's availability concerning for the Rams in Week 2? Puka Nacua's potential absence could significantly impact the Rams' offense, as he was a key player last season, leading the NFL in receptions with 129.

The 25-year-old led the NFL with 129 receptions last season, finishing with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. Through his first three NFL seasons, Nacua has 313 catches for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Rams will also be without safety Kamren Kinchens, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful.

For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) missed Saturday’s practice and is questionable. Inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) is also questionable after being limited Saturday.

Also Read: Is David Montgomery injured? Frustrated fantasy managers ask 'Is he playing today?' after slow start vs Bengals

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants depth chart

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Los Angeles Rams (0-1):

Key statuses: WR Puka Nacua (hip/groin) – Questionable (trending toward missing per Adam Schefter); WR Jordan Whittington (quad) – Doubtful; S Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) – Out. Aaron Donald is expected to play in his return. Myles Garrett is on IR.

Offense:

QB: Matthew Stafford / Stetson Bennett

RB: Kyren Williams / Blake Corum / Ronnie Rivers

WR: Davante Adams, Puka Nacua (if active) / Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Tutu Atwell (Whittington doubtful)

TE: Colby Parkinson / Tyler Higbee / Terrance Ferguson

OL: LT: Alaric Jackson

LG: Steve Avila

C: Coleman Shelton

RG: Kevin Dotson

RT: Warren McClendon Jr.

Defense:

DL: Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford / Braden Fiske

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LB: Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Byron Young / Grant Stuard, Josaiah Stewart

CB: Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson

S: Kam Curl / Tanner Ingle (Kinchens out)

NB: Quentin Lake

New York Giants (1-0)

Key statuses: CB Deonte Banks (calf) – Questionable; LB Micah McFadden (neck) – Questionable; CB Paulson Adebo – IR. OL Andrew Thomas and Francis Mauigoa are expected to play.

Offense:

QB: Jaxson Dart / Jameis Winston

RB: Cam Skattebo / Devin Singletary / Tyrone Tracy Jr. / Najee Harris

WR: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney / Odell Beckham Jr.

TE: Isaiah Likely / Theo Johnson

OL: LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Jon Runyan

C: John Michael Schmitz

RG: Francis Mauigoa

RT: Jermaine Eluemunor

Defense:

DL: Shelby Harris, D.J. Reader, Chauncey Golston / Darius Alexander

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LB: Brian Burns, Tremaine Edmunds, Abdul Carter / Arvell Reese, Kayvon Thibodeaux (McFadden questionable)

CB: Greg Newsome II, Deonte Banks (if active) / Colton Hood

S: Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland

NB: Andru Phillips

These are the most likely starters based on the latest reports. Final inactive lists will be announced about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.