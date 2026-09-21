Is Puka Nacua playing in Week 2 game vs Giants? Is he injured? Latest status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua missed practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the visiting New York Giants.
Nacua also sat out Friday’s practice with a hip injury. He was not listed on the injury report Thursday.
Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards in the Rams’ 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.
Deep Dive
What is Puka Nacua's injury status ahead of the Week 2 game against the Giants?
How did Puka Nacua perform in the previous game against the 49ers?
Why is Puka Nacua's availability concerning for the Rams in Week 2?
The 25-year-old led the NFL with 129 receptions last season, finishing with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. Through his first three NFL seasons, Nacua has 313 catches for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The Rams will also be without safety Kamren Kinchens, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful.
For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) missed Saturday’s practice and is questionable. Inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) is also questionable after being limited Saturday.
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Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants depth chart
Projected starting lineups:{{/usCountry}}
Projected starting lineups:{{/usCountry}}
Los Angeles Rams (0-1):
Key statuses: WR Puka Nacua (hip/groin) – Questionable (trending toward missing per Adam Schefter); WR Jordan Whittington (quad) – Doubtful; S Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) – Out. Aaron Donald is expected to play in his return. Myles Garrett is on IR.
Offense:
QB: Matthew Stafford / Stetson Bennett
RB: Kyren Williams / Blake Corum / Ronnie Rivers
WR: Davante Adams, Puka Nacua (if active) / Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Tutu Atwell (Whittington doubtful)
TE: Colby Parkinson / Tyler Higbee / Terrance Ferguson
OL: LT: Alaric Jackson
LG: Steve Avila
C: Coleman Shelton
RG: Kevin Dotson
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.
Defense:
DL: Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford / Braden Fiske
LB: Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Byron Young / Grant Stuard, Josaiah Stewart
CB: Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson
S: Kam Curl / Tanner Ingle (Kinchens out)
NB: Quentin Lake
New York Giants (1-0)
Key statuses: CB Deonte Banks (calf) – Questionable; LB Micah McFadden (neck) – Questionable; CB Paulson Adebo – IR. OL Andrew Thomas and Francis Mauigoa are expected to play.
Offense:
QB: Jaxson Dart / Jameis Winston
RB: Cam Skattebo / Devin Singletary / Tyrone Tracy Jr. / Najee Harris
WR: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney / Odell Beckham Jr.
TE: Isaiah Likely / Theo Johnson
OL: LT: Andrew Thomas
LG: Jon Runyan
C: John Michael Schmitz
RG: Francis Mauigoa
RT: Jermaine Eluemunor
Defense:
DL: Shelby Harris, D.J. Reader, Chauncey Golston / Darius Alexander
LB: Brian Burns, Tremaine Edmunds, Abdul Carter / Arvell Reese, Kayvon Thibodeaux (McFadden questionable)
CB: Greg Newsome II, Deonte Banks (if active) / Colton Hood
S: Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland
NB: Andru Phillips
These are the most likely starters based on the latest reports. Final inactive lists will be announced about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.