Is Aaron Donald injured? Here's why Rams star is not playing vs 49ers despite coming out of retirement
Aaron Donald came out of retirement and rejoined the Rams on August 30, after missing the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Aaron Donald will miss the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, as he continues his return from retirement.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year came out of retirement and rejoined the Rams on August 30, 2026, after missing the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Head coach Sean McVay said Donald would not travel to Australia for the long trip. The Rams want to bring him back slowly instead of rushing him into action at age 35.
Deep Dive
“I think he’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later. But we’re making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team,” McVay said Tuesday.
“He’s as great a competitor as there is,” McVay added. “Wants to be out there. Wants to influence and affect positive change for us. But I think he also understands there’s a necessary ramp up.”
Aaron Donald’s absence means fans will have to wait to see him line up alongside Myles Garrett. The two are among the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers. Donald has 111 career sacks in 154 regular-season games, while Garrett has 125.5 sacks in 134 games.
Garrett is expected to make his Rams debut after being limited for much of training camp because of a knee injury. He has also enjoyed getting to know Donald.
“He smiles more than I thought,” Garrett said. “You see him on the field, he don't look like he smiles ever. But, yeah, he has a good sense of humor.”
Also Read: Are George Kittle and Nick Bosa playing tonight vs Rams? Latest 49ers injury updates for NFL Week 1
Depth chart
Here's the projected depth charts for the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 matchup:
San Francisco 49ers
Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson
WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins
WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing
TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.
LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby
C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson
RG: Dominick Puni
RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe
Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem
LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West
RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)
RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height
WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow
MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune
SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford
LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones
RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock
NB: Upton Stout
SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal
Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro
P: Corliss Waitman
LS: Jon Weeks
PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)
Los Angeles Rams
Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson
RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers
WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield
WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels
WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith
TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare
LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry
LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer
C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon
RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.
Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis
NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton
DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others
LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart
LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard
RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard
ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson
LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
RCB: Trent McDuffie
NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough
FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle
Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis
P: Ethan Evans
LS: Joe Cardona
PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More