Is Rafael Devers worth Jordan Hicks+Kyle Harrison? Giants-Red Sox trade explained

The Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers has a new home as a blockbuster trade takes him to the San Francisco Giants amid a season of discontent for the designated hitter. Rafael Devers has become the centrepiece of a blockbuster Giants-Red Sox trade deal.(Reuters)

The Red Sox are trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package centered around pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, according to a report by FanSided.

In addition to Harrison and Hicks, pitcher Jose Bello and designated hitter and right fielder James Tibbs will also head east. So the Giants will receive one designated hitter in exchange for four players. Is he worth it?

Jordan Hicks+ Kyle Harrison+2 more=Rafael Devers: The Giants-Red Sox trade explained

Rafael Devers has known only one team in his whole MLB career, playing nine seasons for the Boston Red Sox. He has been performing for the team as well, winning the World Series with the team in 2018, capturing Silver Sluggers in 2021 and 2023, and making All-Star teams in '21, 2022 and 2024.

In 2025, he has slashed .271/.400/.494 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs.

However, he has recently fallen out with the team, publicly criticising the Red Sox for their handling of the offseason signing of third baseman Alex Bregman. So he needed to go.

But the Red Sox won't let such an asset go to waste due to the fallout, and he has been performing in the League as well this season. So they extracted the most they could from the San Francisco Giants, getting four players to fill various positions that have dragged them down this season.

The Giants parted ways with pitchers Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Jose Bello, and designated hitter James Tibbs to get Devers. This could help the Red Sox stop run leakage and refilling Devers' position, while Devers may be the answer for the Giants to push forward above their current second wild-card spot in the National League.