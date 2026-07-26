Is Rodrigo De Paul injured? Why the Inter Miami star isn't playing against Chicago Fire FC

Rodrigo De Paul is expected to miss Inter Miami's MLS match against Chicago Fire FC as the club manages his workload following Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Inter Miami has opted not to rush the Argentine midfielder back into action, in line with FIFA and FIFPRO's player welfare recommendations after a demanding international campaign.

Argentina's Valentin Barco (L) and Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (R) react during an awards ceremony after Spain won the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

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FIFA and FIFPRO agreed on a set of player welfare measures in 2025 aimed at protecting players from excessive workloads. The recommendations include:

A minimum 72-hour gap between matches.

A recommended 21-day offseason or recovery period following the end of a player's season.

The governing bodies also said the recovery period should be managed individually by each club and player, depending on the match schedule and any applicable collective agreements.

Is De Paul injured?

Inter Miami has not indicated that De Paul is injured. Instead, the club listed both De Paul and Lionel Messi as unavailable due to reasons unrelated to injury.

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{{^usCountry}} Head coach Guillermo Hoyos has not confirmed when either player will return, with the club expected to ease them back only after they have had sufficient time to recover from their World Cup commitments. How has Inter Miami performed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head coach Guillermo Hoyos has not confirmed when either player will return, with the club expected to ease them back only after they have had sufficient time to recover from their World Cup commitments. How has Inter Miami performed? {{/usCountry}}

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Before the World Cup break, Inter Miami had won four consecutive MLS matches and built strong momentum in the league. The club now resumes its domestic campaign following Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking about the decision to rest Messi and De Paul, Hoyos said, according to Sports Illustrated: "The World Cup concluded only a matter of hours ago… Their priority now is to rest and spend time with their loved ones back home ... They will be absent for however long it takes.”

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Both Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul are expected to miss Inter Miami's match against Chicago Fire FC and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game as the club prioritizes their recovery following the World Cup. They could also sit out upcoming fixtures against CF Montréal and possibly the Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami has not officially confirmed a return date for either player, though both are expected to rejoin the squad around August 5 if their recovery progresses as planned.

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By: Harini Oviya