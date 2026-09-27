Is Tyreek Hill still injured? Where is the WR playing in 2026 and when could he return?

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 3 on Sunday and there's one big storyline hanging over it, Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent as he continues recovering from his 2025 knee injury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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The speedy wide receiver has played for both these teams during his career, but this Sunday, he won't be suiting up for either one.

Why isn't Tyreek Hill playing right now?

Hill is currently a free agent. He is also still recovering from a serious injury from last season. In Week 4 of the 2025 season, Hill suffered a left knee dislocation along with multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

Even though it's been almost a year since the injury, Hill still hasn't signed with any team, which hints that his recovery hasn't been smooth, as per Heavy.

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When could Tyreek Hill return to the NFL?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Heavy, as per recent reports, Hill could be aiming for an October comeback, which would be roughly a year after his injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Heavy, as per recent reports, Hill could be aiming for an October comeback, which would be roughly a year after his injury. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Hill's return is not as simple as coming off an injured list because he is not currently on any team's roster.

Hill has two main hurdles. First, he needs to be fully healthy. Then, he needs to show teams that he is fit enough to play, which could include attending workouts during a team's practice week.

After that, Hill would still need to agree to a contract, learn a new offense and build chemistry with a new quarterback.

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Is Tyreek Hill regaining his speed?

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The big question is whether the 32-year-old Hill can return to the explosive form that made him one of the NFL's most feared receivers, according to Marca. His serious knee injury has raised questions about whether he can get his trademark speed back.

However, a recent workout video shared on his Instagram has given fans some hope. The video showed Hill doing agility drills on the beach and moving through the sand with his usual explosiveness.

Marca noted that the video does not confirm Hill has been medically cleared. However, it is an encouraging sign for his recovery and could interest Chiefs fans hoping for an upgrade at wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill puts his Florida mansion back up for sale

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Tyreek Hill has added another twist to the rumors about his future. He has listed his big house in Southwest Ranches, Florida for $7.7 million. This comes just one month after he had taken the house off the market, as per Marca. Hill bought this house for $6.9 million back in 2022, right after he left the Chiefs.