Ja Morant vs Grizzlies heats up after Memphis star faces stern action: What exactly did he say?

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has been suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. This comes a day after the 26-year-old lashed out at his coaching staff when asked about his struggles during his team's 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) defends(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Morant’s frustrations were evident following another tough outing for the Grizzlies. The star guard struggled offensively, shooting just 3-of-14 from the field and missing all six of his 3-point attempts, finishing with only eight points in the loss.

When pressed about the game’s outcome, Morant offered little insight, repeatedly telling reporters to “go ask the coaching staff.” He gave that same response multiple times before finally adding a pointed remark.

“According to them, probably don’t play me, honestly,” Morant said, referencing postgame feedback. “That’s basically what the message was after the game. It’s cool.”

Through six games this season, Morant is averaging 20.8 points and 6.7 assists, but his playing time has dipped to a career-low 28.5 minutes per contest under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, who replaced Taylor Jenkins late last season.

