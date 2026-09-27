Jake Paul and MVP sued: 5 things to know about Heather Hardy's $10mn lawsuit

Former WBO featherweight champion Heather Hardy has initiated legal action requesting damages exceeding $10 million against Most Valuable Promotions, co-founder Jake Paul, Chief Operating Officer Bryce Holden, and Holden Boxing.
Heather Hardy's lawsuit against Jake Paul, MVP: 5 things to know
- According to documents reviewed by Uncrowned, the lawsuit comes from a contest featuring Hardy against seven-division champion Amanda Serrano, which served as a preliminary bout preceding Paul's boxing engagement with former UFC competitor Nate Diaz on August 5, 2023. Holden, who assumed the position of MVP's Chief Operating Officer in February 2024, held the role of licensed promoter for the Paul versus Diaz event through his company, Holden Boxing.
- Hardy contends that the defendants capitalized on Hardy's established reputation and precarious financial circumstances to orchestrate a “dangerous and unnecessary rematch” with Serrano. “Defendants knew, or should have known, that the bout presented an extraordinary and foreseeable risk of serious neurological harm to Hardy,” the initial statement read, as per Uncrowned.
- A 54-page legal filing submitted on September 23rd to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, contends that Hardy's bout against Serrano proved to be a "career-ending" event and caused lasting brain damage to the 44-year-old fighter.
- The initial matchup between Serrano and Hardy took place in 2019, where Serrano emerged victorious and retained her unified featherweight championships. Following this encounter, Hardy competed in three additional matches, including a loss to Jessica Camara, followed by two modest victories in October 2022 and February 2023.
- “Dr. Curreri concluded that Ms. Hardy now suffers from a permanent disability marked by traumatic brain injury, memory loss, double vision, anxiety disorder, spatial confusion, and perception and depth inaccuracies, among other impairments,” states the lawsuit. “According to Dr. Curreri, these symptoms left Ms. Hardy unable to concentrate and, in all likelihood, incapable of maintaining regular employment. Dr. Curreri's assessment connected Hardy's injury to the rematch itself.”
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What are Heather Hardy's demands?
Hardy said that she currently depends on Medicaid coverage and prescription medications to manage her daily functioning. According to her statement, she is able to provide coaching only for limited periods before her symptoms necessitate cessation of work, Uncrowned reported.
Beyond seeking over $10 million in damages, Hardy is pursuing reimbursement of legal expenses and a court order mandating that the defendants implement preventative measures to safeguard other fighters from similar injuries going forward.