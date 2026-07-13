Jannik Sinner net worth: How much will he earn in prize money after Wimbledon win?

Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title by defeating Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought final, securing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career.

Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev 6(7)-7(9), 7(7)-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the 2026 men's singles final. (REUTERS)

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While the victory further cements his dominance in men's tennis and extends his winning streak over Zverev to 10 matches, it will also add a significant financial boost to his already impressive net worth.

How much prize money does Sinner earn with Wimbledon victory?

The Italian tennis star will receive prize money of more than $4.82 million (£3.6 million) for winning the Wimbledon title.

Jannik Sinner's net worth

The payout will further boost his already impressive estimated net worth of around $40million, built through a combination of career prize money and lucrative endorsement deals, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Also read: Who are Jannik Sinner’s parents? Meet Johann and Siglinde Sinner, the couple behind the World No. 1

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{{^usCountry}} Sinner's net worth figure has risen significantly following his remarkable success over the past year. Sinner's career prize money {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinner's net worth figure has risen significantly following his remarkable success over the past year. Sinner's career prize money {{/usCountry}}

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Before the Wimbledon final, Sinner had already accumulated $64,837,801 in career prize money, according to the ATP.

The Italian has now won five Grand Slam titles along with 25 other ATP trophies, with his recent dominance on the tour driving a sharp rise in his earnings.

Brand endorsement deals

Off the court, Sinner has built an impressive commercial portfolio through endorsement deals with global brands including Nike, Lavazza, Rolex, Gucci, and Explora Journeys.

His marketability has also been reflected in Forbes' 2026 Highest-Paid Athletes list, where he ranked No. 50. The publication estimates that Sinner earns around $32 million annually from endorsements and other on- and off-court commercial partnerships.

Sinner joins elite company

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The 24-year-old secured the 2026 Wimbledon title after overcoming Alexander Zverev in a gripping four-set final, winning 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4.

Also read: Jannik Sinner retains Wimbledon crown, rallies to beat Zverev

It is also Sinner's first Grand Slam title this season.

The triumph made Sinner just the 10th man in the Open Era to successfully defend the Wimbledon crown, further cementing his status as one of the leading players of his generation as he continues to close the gap on rival Carlos Alcaraz's tally of seven Grand Slam titles.

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