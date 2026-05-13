Jason Collins' last message for husband Brunson Green revealed; NBA star ‘was happy’

Jason Collins, the first openly gay active player in NBA history, died at the age of 47 following a battle with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His family confirmed the news on Tuesday, posting an emotional statement.

Former Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers(AP)

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“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” the family said in a statement.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar,” they added. “Our family will miss him dearly.”

Final post with husband Brunson Green

Before his death, Collins shared one of his final public messages alongside husband Brunson Green while reflecting on life during cancer treatment.

“Even when fighting brain cancer, you have to recharge and @thesanchaya is the perfect getaway to do that,” Collins wrote via Instagram in November 2025. “Very relaxing birthday weekend for @brunsong & me. ❤️🏝️☀️😎💪🏾🙌🏾.”

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{{^usCountry}} Green remained by Collins’ side throughout his illness after the couple married in May 2025 following more than a decade together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green remained by Collins’ side throughout his illness after the couple married in May 2025 following more than a decade together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Valentine's Day, Collins shared another photo with his partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Valentine's Day, Collins shared another photo with his partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How Jason Collins and Brunson Green met {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Jason Collins and Brunson Green met {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Collins and Green first crossed paths months after the former NBA center publicly came out as gay in 2013. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Collins and Green first crossed paths months after the former NBA center publicly came out as gay in 2013. {{/usCountry}}

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“We first met at a housewarming party last June, but I was dating someone else at the time,” Collins told The New York Times in 2014. “Fast-forward to September, I’m single again, and I see him at a party in LA. So we exchange information because he was leaving for Europe the next day. But while he was gone, I was asking everyone: Have you heard of this guy? The background check.”

Green is a longtime Hollywood producer known for films including The Help.

NBA trailblazer changed sports history

Collins made history in 2013 when he became the first openly gay active male athlete across North America’s four major professional sports leagues.

His announcement, published in a first-person essay with Sports Illustrated, transformed him into a major figure in LGBTQ+ representation in sports.

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“When I chose to come out, there was no scandal or anything,” Collins wrote in a December 2025 essay for ESPN. “This was like, I feel that I am good enough to play in the NBA and by the way, I’m gay. Just so everyone knows cards on the table, this is where I am.”

Collins received support throughout the sports world after publicly revealing his sexuality, including praise from former President Barack Obama.

Long NBA career across multiple teams

The veteran center spent 13 seasons in the NBA after being selected 18th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets.

Collins later played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

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During his time with the Nets, he helped lead the franchise to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 alongside Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson.

Tributes pour in after Collins’ death

Arn Tellem, Collins’ former agent and current vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons, praised the former player’s influence on and off the court.

"Jason's legacy stands as a beacon for tolerance, dignity, respect, inclusion, compassion, and understanding," Tellem said in a statement. "He left this world better than he found it."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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