Jayden Adams partner breaks silence amid suicide by death claims, ‘There are no words…’

Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams' unexpected death at 25 has left South African football in a state of mourning as fans seek to understand the circumstances surrounding his death. While authorities have yet to disclose the cause, there are reports suggesting a potential suicide. An inquest has been initiated by the police, and the investigation remains active. Tributes are flooding in, with Adams' partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, sharing a heartfelt message in honor of the footballer and father.

South African football mourns Jayden Adams' unexpected death as tributes pour in from fans and loved ones.

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Aqueelah Adendorf, the partner of Adams, paid a touching tribute to the late player.

In the wake of Adams' passing, Aqueelah took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple holding hands, accompanied by a profoundly personal message "There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling. 💔"

“Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend. A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day,” she continued.

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{{^usCountry}} “Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever. 🕊️❤️” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever. 🕊️❤️” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grieve

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The couple welcomed a daughter, Allaia-Jayda, in 2021. Adams frequently expressed his pride in fatherhood and once captioned a picture with his newborn daughter, "Alles wat ek doen is vir jou [everything I do is for you]."

Adendorf had been one of Adams' most steadfast supporters throughout his football career. Following his selection for the FIFA World Cup team, she publicly expressed her encouragement, stating: "No matter how far this journey takes you, just know I’ll always be your biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader, and safest place".

South Africa's Sports Minister issues statement amid Adams' death probe

In a statement, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said Adams, who represented his country at the ongoing World Cup, died on July 11 at the age of 25.

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“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” McKenzie said in a statement, without revealing his cause of death.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents,” he stated.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also paid tribute, saying on X: “Football has lost one of its own.”

Jayden Adams death probe

Meanwhile, several people on social media alleged that the Adams' died by suicide, claiming that he was in depression. However, these are just claims as police are yet to issue an official statement on his death and a probe is underway.

Law enforcement officials stated that they have commenced an inquiry after the lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was located in a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on the morning of July 11.

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“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk told AFP.