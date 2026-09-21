Jayden Daniels injury: Scary video of 'dislocated elbow' surfaces as experts weigh in on possible surgery

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a left elbow injury on the final play of the first half Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on before being carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

Washington went into halftime trailing 17-10, and Marcus Mariota took over at quarterback to start the second half.

What happened to Jayden Daniels?

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Daniels was injured at the end of a 15-play, 64-yard drive that took Washington to the Dallas 1-yard line.

Deep Dive What type of injury did Jayden Daniels sustain during the game against the Dallas Cowboys? Jayden Daniels suffered a left elbow injury that appears to involve a dislocated elbow, similar to an injury he sustained last season. Why might the Commanders consider surgery for Jayden Daniels' elbow injury? Experts believe that surgery could be considered to tighten the ligaments in Daniels' elbow, as his recurring dislocation raises concerns about future injuries. How did Jayden Daniels get injured on the field? Daniels was stepped on by his left guard, Chris Paul, which caused him to stumble backward and brace for a fall with his left arm, leading to the injury.

With three seconds left, the Commanders decided to go for a touchdown instead of kicking a field goal. Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul as he moved in the pocket. He stumbled backward and reached for the turf with his left arm to brace his fall.

His elbow appeared to buckle under his body, resulting in a painful-looking injury.

Daniels had played well before the injury, rushing for 69 yards and completing 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards. He also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Also Read: Demarcus Robinson injury update: What happened to 49ers WR? Will he return vs Dolphins today?

Did Jayden Daniels dislocate his elbow again?

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{{^usCountry}} The injury appeared to involve a dislocated left elbow, according to medical analysts who reviewed the incident. The same elbow was injured last season when Daniels suffered a dislocation against the Seattle Seahawks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injury appeared to involve a dislocated left elbow, according to medical analysts who reviewed the incident. The same elbow was injured last season when Daniels suffered a dislocation against the Seattle Seahawks. {{/usCountry}}

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Medical opinions shared after Sunday's injury suggested that the recurring nature of the problem could lead the Commanders to consider surgery. However, the team's official diagnosis and treatment plan will determine the next steps.

David J Chao wrote on X, "Jayden Daniels, left elbow dislocated again. Will be ruled out today. Will likely miss time. Commanders could consider surgery so the ligament does not dislocate so easily."

Dr. Evan Jeffries added, "Jayden Daniels just dislocated his elbow AGAIN. Once a joint dislocated the laxity stays and the likelihood of it happening again increases."

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Analyst Jeff Mueller wrote, "A lot of people said Jayden Daniels shouldn’t get surgery last season since it’s his non-throwing side. However, this was always a concern for secondary occurrence. I imagine they’ll recommend surgery now to tighten ligaments & ensure NO future recurrence. Frustrating."

Also Read: Is Stefon Diggs playing today vs Cowboys? Fantasy managers frustrated by Commanders WR's quiet start: 'Wake up man'

Fans react to scary injury

The injury quickly drew a strong reaction from fans on social media, with many describing the sight of Daniels' elbow buckling as particularly difficult to watch.

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One fan wrote, "Jayden Daniels injury is one of the worst i have ever seen man, just brutal."

Another added, "This elbow injury for Jayden Daniels is no joke. Prayers up."