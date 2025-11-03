Jaylen Daniels injury update: Commanders fans get bad news; QB's season doubtful

Jayden Daniels' second NFL season hit a major setback as the Washington Commanders quarterback sustained a serious left elbow injury during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 2. Following his injury, fans wonder whether he will be out for the entire season. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels faces indefinite sidelining after elbow dislocation. (Photo by Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Is Jayden Daniels out for rest of season?

There is no definite timeline for Daniels' return, following his elbow dislocation against the Seahawks. ESPN's John Keim reported that the quarterback “is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, but it is uncertain whether his season is over,” as reported by USA Today.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapport adds that the second-year quarterback is expected to "miss several games' but noted the belief is [the injury is] not as bad as it could’ve been."

Daniels is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of his injury. According to multiple reports, X-rays on his left arm came back negative. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn just told reporters only that the 24-year-old had sustained a left elbow injury

He said, "I'll update you more once I know more. But that's what I know tonight."

Jayden Daniels injury

Daniels' injury occurred in the fourth quarter when he was hit hard by Seattle linebacker Drake Thomas, landing awkwardly on his left arm and immediately showing signs of pain on the field, as reported by Marca. Teammates and medical staff quickly attended to the quarterback, who walked to the locker room with a temporary cast, skipping the cart.

ESPN later confirmed that Daniels had dislocated his elbow, with Adam Schefter describing the injury as graphic and serious, as reported by Marca.