Commanders fans' ultimate insult to Jayden Daniels after Sam Darnold, Seahawks' top show - Watch

Home fans were visibly frustrated after the Commanders and Jayden Daniels took a heavy beating against the Sam Darnold-led Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. At the time of writing this story, Washington was trailing 7-31 just before halftime. Seahawks QB Darnold was 15 of 15 for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders fans react to a play during the first half at Northwest Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As the Commanders struggled, fans at Northwest Stadium started leaving the stadium in large numbers, even before halftime. Videos of the Sunday Night Football exodus surfaced on social media.

“Fans are leaving. There’s 4:34 left in the second quarter. Could be leaving to get beer but that’s a lot of people heading to the beer line,” Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. She also attached a clip from the scene.

While Darnold excelled, his counterpart, Jayden Daniels, wearing a Japanese flag on his helmet, couldn't make much of an impact on his return from injury. The 24-year-old was 7 of 11 for 64 yards and no touchdowns by halftime. He threw an interception in the first half.

Veteran backup Marcus Mariota started in the three games in which Daniels was injured. He was relegated to backup duties for the Sunday game after leading Washington to a 1-2 record in those three starts.

“He's just got a unique way about him, elevates the others as we're going through things. It's hard to defend -- two plays that could take place, he gets outside, running and passing. So, really pumped to have him back,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said before the game.

