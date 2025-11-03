Commanders fans' ultimate insult to Jayden Daniels after Sam Darnold, Seahawks' top show - Watch
Home fans were visibly frustrated after the Commanders and Jayden Daniels took a heavy beating against the Sam Darnold-led Seattle Seahawks on Sunday
Home fans were visibly frustrated after the Commanders and Jayden Daniels took a heavy beating against the Sam Darnold-led Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. At the time of writing this story, Washington was trailing 7-31 just before halftime. Seahawks QB Darnold was 15 of 15 for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
As the Commanders struggled, fans at Northwest Stadium started leaving the stadium in large numbers, even before halftime. Videos of the Sunday Night Football exodus surfaced on social media.
“Fans are leaving. There’s 4:34 left in the second quarter. Could be leaving to get beer but that’s a lot of people heading to the beer line,” Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. She also attached a clip from the scene.
While Darnold excelled, his counterpart, Jayden Daniels, wearing a Japanese flag on his helmet, couldn't make much of an impact on his return from injury. The 24-year-old was 7 of 11 for 64 yards and no touchdowns by halftime. He threw an interception in the first half.
Veteran backup Marcus Mariota started in the three games in which Daniels was injured. He was relegated to backup duties for the Sunday game after leading Washington to a 1-2 record in those three starts.
“He's just got a unique way about him, elevates the others as we're going through things. It's hard to defend -- two plays that could take place, he gets outside, running and passing. So, really pumped to have him back,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said before the game.
Washington Commanders depth chart
Offense
WR: Terry McLaurin, Chris Moore
LT: Laremy Tunsil, George Fant
LG: Chris Paul, Brandon Coleman
C: Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti
RG: Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie
RT: Josh Conerly Jr., Trent Scott
TE: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
WR: Luke McCaffrey
WR: Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane
QB: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson
RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Defense
DE: Preston Smith, Jalyn Holmes
DT: Daron Payne, Eddie Goldman
DT: Javon Kinlaw, Jer’Zhan Newton
DE: Jacob Martin, Jalyn Holmes
OLB: Von Miller
LB: Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano
LB: Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho
CB: Marshon Lattimore, Antonio Hamilton Sr.
CB: Trey Amos, Jonathan Jones
CB: Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene
SS: Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler, Tyler Owens
FS: Quan Martin, Darnell Savage
Special Teams
P: Tress Way
K: Matt Gay
H: Tress Way
LS: Tyler Ott
KR: Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey
PR: Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey