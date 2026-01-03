Jets' Breece Hall questionable for season finale against Bills, Isaiah Williams voted team MVP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Breece Hall is questionable to play in the season finale Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Hall, who reached 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his four-year career last week, was limited for the second day in a row Friday while dealing with a knee ailment. With the Jets capping a 3-13 season and Hall scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason, he could sit out against the Bills.

“He’ll be limited today,” coach Aaron Glenn said before practice Friday, “and we will see how it is as we get to game day.”

Hall ran for 111 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown, last Sunday in New York's 42-10 loss to New England. He left late in the game after he was tackled while running out of bounds, but said afterward he was “fine.”

He was the first Jets player to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Chris Ivory in 2015. Hall currently has 1,065 yards rushing and four touchdowns, along with 36 catches for 350 yards and a score.

Backup Isaiah Davis was already ruled out for the game. If Hall doesn't play, it would leave Khalil Herbert and Kene Nwangwu as the only healthy running backs on the active roster. The recently signed Raheem Blackshear is on the practice squad.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor, who leads the team with 44 catches, is out with a neck injury. Offensive lineman Xavier Newman , defensive lineman Micheal Clemons , cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers and tight end Jelani Woods will also sit out the finale.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook will make his fourth straight start at quarterback, but Hendon Hooker could serve as his backup for the second game in a row. Tyrod Taylor, who missed last week's game while dealing with a personal matter, is questionable with a knee ailment that limited him at practice.

Starting cornerback Brandon Stephens was a late addition to the injury report with a neck ailment that limited him Thursday and kept him out of practice Friday.

With Stephens potentially missing the game and Stiggers already ruled out, the Jets' cornerbacks could be Ja'Sir Taylor, Tre Brown and Jordan Clark. Samuel Womack is also on the practice squad.

Right guard Joe Tippmann is also questionable for the game, but was a full participant at practice Friday.

Wide receiver/return specialist Isaiah Williams was selected by his teammates as the Jets' MVP, capping a turnaround season that included him being cut after a rough game.

Williams was signed off Cincinnati's practice squad in Week 2. He was waived on Oct. 4, a few days after he fumbled the kickoff to open the second half against Miami and later called a fair catch of a punt deep in Jets territory that helped lead to a 27-21 loss in front of a “Monday Night Football” audience.

New York re-signed him to the practice squad a few days later and promoted him to the active roster — and Williams became one of the NFL's most dynamic returners. He has two punt returns for touchdowns, won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors once this season and found a role on offense with a career-high 21 catches for 169 yards.

“I feel like it’s a perfect example of, like, everybody else might count you out, but never forget who you are,” Williams said. “Man, it’s the perfect testimony for our team and where we’re going, if I’m being honest. But for me, it's just, don’t let nobody else write your story. No matter what nobody else thinks, no matter what happens in this life, no matter what it looks like, never forget who you are.”

