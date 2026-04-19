Joe Burrow celebrates Dexter Lawrence's Bengals contract with funky video; ‘Giants clearly lost…’

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a major pre-draft move, acquiring star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants in exchange for the No 10 overall pick in Thursday’s draft. The deal comes just days after the 28-year-old DT sought a move away from New York and skipped the team’s offseason program amid stalled contract extension talks.

Dexter Lawrence will join Joe Burrow at the Cincinnati Bengals(AP)

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While the 28-year-old remains under contract through 2027, the absence of guaranteed money beyond 2025 had created uncertainty around his future. Reports indicate Cincinnati is expected to offer him a new extension.

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Dexter Lawrence contract details

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cincinnati have signed Lawrence to a one-year, $28 million extension. He already had $42 million in cash left on his old deal over the next two years. Now, he averages $23.3 million in cash over the next three seasons.

For the Giants, the trade significantly reshapes their draft capital. They now hold two top-10 selections, their original No. 5 pick and the newly acquired No. 10, giving them added flexibility heading into draft night.

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{{^usCountry}} Lawrence leaves New York after a productive seven-year run. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2019 out of Clemson, he developed into one of the league’s premier interior defenders. Across 109 games (102 starts), he registered 341 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits, earning Pro Bowl nods from 2022 through 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawrence leaves New York after a productive seven-year run. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2019 out of Clemson, he developed into one of the league’s premier interior defenders. Across 109 games (102 starts), he registered 341 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits, earning Pro Bowl nods from 2022 through 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, his most recent campaign marked a dip in production. Despite starting all 17 games, Lawrence recorded 31 tackles, just 0.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception, missing out on another Pro Bowl selection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his most recent campaign marked a dip in production. Despite starting all 17 games, Lawrence recorded 31 tackles, just 0.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception, missing out on another Pro Bowl selection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Fernando Mendoza might start over Kirk Cousins; NFL insider reveals telling sign before Draft Joe Burrow celebrates move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Fernando Mendoza might start over Kirk Cousins; NFL insider reveals telling sign before Draft Joe Burrow celebrates move {{/usCountry}}

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The Bengals QB posted a video on his Instagram story. While it might be unrelated to the latest trade, it surely showed how excited the 29-year-old is.

Cincinnati’s move underscores a clear focus on rebuilding its defensive front. The Bengals had already bolstered the unit earlier this offseason by signing former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal and former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $25 million contract.

Meanwhile, NFL fans noted that the Giants have lost a true gem. “It is the NY Giants who lost in this trade,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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