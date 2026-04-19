NFL faces serious allegations over Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel photo leak saga

The NFL has decided not to investigate Mike Vrabel following the controversy surrounding photos with Dianna Russini. A league spokesman confirmed the decision, even as questions were raised about the league’s personal conduct policy, which states: "players, coaches and executives are required to avoid conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League.” New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings (AP)

Vrabel and Russini, both married, had earlier issued statements downplaying the nature of the images.

ESPN report fuels fresh controversy The situation intensified after an ESPN report detailed how Russini, Vrabel and executives at The Athletic reacted to the fallout.

“In the days leading up to and following the Post’s report, Russini, Vrabel and executives from The Athletic, which is owned by the New York Times, scrambled to respond to an explosive story that raised questions about the relationship between one of the most high-profile reporters in the NFL and the coach of a flagship NFL franchise, according to interviews with a dozen people with knowledge of how the last week transpired, who spoke to ESPN on the condition of anonymity.”

The report also revealed that the New York Post had approached Russini and her employer before publishing the photos.

Claims ESPN tried to limit reach of story The handling of that report has now sparked a separate wave of allegations online, with some users claiming the network deliberately limited its visibility.

“They had Ben with 8.5 k followers share the story with no retweet from their million follower account,” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “The NFL is paying ESPN to hide the story. This could be a HUGE tampering scandal,”

“On a Friday after 5 EST at that,” another user commented.

“A lot of people, especially the patriots fan base will say Eagles fans are psycho, but this is really suspect AF just saying,” another wrote.

Fallout forces Russini exit The controversy ultimately led to Russini stepping down from her role at The Athletic, ending a high-profile career that included nearly a decade at ESPN.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini said in her resignation letter.