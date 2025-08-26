Joe Mixon injury: Could Woody Marks be Houston Texans' RB1 on Week 1?

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon's ankle injury is expected keep him out for at least four weeks into the NFL season. It leaves rookie running back Woody Marks in the pole position to start for the Texans on Week 1 of the NFL season after a stellar show in the preseason. Houston Texans running back Woody Marks.(AP)

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Mixon was not included in the Houston Texans squad announced on Monday. He has been moved to the reserve/ non-football injury squad, which means he will be out at least till Week 4.

Mixon suffered the injury earlier during the offseason last month. It was reported then that the running back could miss Week 1. He was out of the Texans squad in the NFL Preseason, with Woody Marks leading the offensive line for the Texans. As the Texans play the Los Angeles Rams on September 7, the chances of rookie Woody Marks getting a start seems more and more likely.

Currently, the Houston Texans WR roster is slightly weak on RB, with veterans Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale leading the offense. But thier preseason performances have worried fans.

Meanwhile, Woody Marks, British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan are all rookies, drafted in 2025 out of Mississippi State, North Carolina and Louisville, respectively.

Woody Marks Shine In NFL Preseason

Given the problems at the running back position that the Texans have faced over the years, many feel Marks should start ahead of the veteran WRs on the roster.

Woody Maks featured heavily for the Texans, and across three weeks, managed 16 carries for 63 yards with one touchdown. On the receiving end, he managed four receptions for 20 yards.

Jawhar Jordan, on the other hand, had 24 carries for 88 yards with no TD. But his reception rates remain low at 0, with a fumble to go with. And British Brooks made only a brief appearance for the Texans, with just 8 receptions to his name.

Calls for Mark to start at RB emerged especially after the lackluster show from the team's veteran RBs. Nick Chub managed 5 carries for 25 yards and 1 reception for 4 yards. Dameon Rice had 7 carries for 17 yards, while Dare Ogunbowale put in 6 carries for 47 yards.