KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joey Aguilar threw for 218 yards with three touchdowns and an interception to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24 on Saturday. Joey Aguilar throws for 3 TDs to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24

The Volunteers recovered from their overtime loss to Georgia last week with a dominating performance over the Blazers .

Mike Matthews had a 39-yard touchdown reception and Chris Brazzell II hauled one in from 19 yards. Star Thomas ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass. Aguilar played just one series in the second half after Tennessee led 42-7 at halftime.

Tennessee's run game, which sputtered last week, accounted for 235 yards and four TDs.

UAB QB Jalen Kitna threw for 364 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

UAB: The Blazers left Neyland Stadium with the confidence that they will not see a better team than Tennessee this season and were able to score 24 points.

Tennessee: After struggling with Georgia’s passing game last week, the Vols had an opportunity to clean up their secondary a bit against the Blazers. While dealing with injuries in their secondary, the challenge has been to get some of the young players to the point where they can contribute in tough situations. Tennessee might not see much movement in the Top 25 after this win.

UAB: The Blazers have an off week before hosting Army on Oct. 4.

Tennessee: The Vols visit Mississippi State next weekend.

