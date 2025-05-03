John Elway was drunk before golf cart accident? New party photos spark fresh concerns

NFL legend John Elway was spotted partying alongside several celebrities hours before the golf cart accident that killed his good friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck. In one picture published by TMZ, the former Denver Broncos quarterback could be seen drinking from a styrofoam cup, causing social media users to believe that the 64-year-old might have been drunk. John Elway was spotted partying hours before the golf cart accident last week(Instagram/John Elway)

The Riverside County Fire Department said they are investigating the incident. Elway was driving the golf cart with Sperback sitting with him. TMZ Sports on Friday revealed that MTV reality star Johnny Bananas was also with the two when the cart crashed. 'The Challenge' competitor tried to keep the agent alive after he fell off the vehicle, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the publisher posted pictures of a party Elway was in before the accident. TMZ Sports noted that the photos were from last Saturday inside The Madison Club, which is a golf community in La Quinta, California.

The Hall of Famer was wearing a red and gray checkered shirt and had a white ball cap on. Sources told TMZ that Elway was at the bar around 4:30 PM, hours before the accident. However, we cannot confirm if he was drinking.

According to the report, Cindy Crawford and Ashton Kutcher were at the party too.

Reacting to the report, one social media users said: "John Elway dun got drunk and accidentally killed his homie .. they gonna sweep that s**t under the rug tho"."

“John Elway killed his best friend drunk driving on golf cart. Will the cops file charges? If it was me or you they would,” another one added.

Elway was at the scene of the crash, witness Ali Simon told KESQ-TV of Palm Springs. After his agent Jeff Sperbeck's death, the NFL great said he is ‘heartbroken’.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said in a statement Wednesday. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”