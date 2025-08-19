John Wall announces retirement; What is Rockets future Hall of Famer's net worth?

John Wall's basketball career has finally come to an end as the five-time All-Star made his retirement public on social media on Tuesday. John Wall retires from professional basketball, confirming the news via social media.

Wall has not participated in the NBA since the 2022–2023 season, and he will turn 35 next month. He missed two entire seasons and only played in 147 games during 2017–2018 due to the knee problems that affected his later career.

“Every jersey I've worn meant more than wins and stats,” Wall stated in a video. “It represented something bigger.”

Wall and Bradley Beal forged a powerful backcourt tandem after Wall was initially selected by the Washington Wizards with the first overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

Wall played in 40 games for the Houston Rockets in 2020–2021 after spending nine seasons with the Wizards. In 2022–2023, he participated in 34 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over 34.9 minutes per night in 647 games, Wall averaged 18.7 points on.430 shooting, 8.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

In 2014, the Raleigh, North Carolina native won the Slam Dunk Contest.