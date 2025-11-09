Jonathan Taylor for MVP? Colts star's report card vs Falcons in Berlin makes perfect case

Jonathan Taylor just beat the Atlanta Falcons single-handedly. The Colts RB put up brilliant stats in Berlin, probably the best international performance in the NFL so far. And Indianapolis fans strongly believe that the 26-year-old has presented his best case for the MVP award. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons(AP)

Powered by Taylor and Daniel Jones' strong outing, the Colts managed to beat the Falcons 31-25. The quarterback threw for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Indy has now won five of their last six games.

Jonathan Taylor's report card

Taylor rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 8-yard score at 3:31 of overtime. He also recorded the longest rush of his career for 83 yards. The 26-year-old had a whopping 32 carries in the game. He also went for 42 yards on three receptions.

Jonathan Taylor for MVP?

There is absolutely no doubt that the Colts' RB is a front-runner for MVP. Indianapolis will now look to ride the Taylor wave to win the AFC South title.

So far this season, Taylor has 157 carries for 895 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has two receiving TDs.

“JONATHAN TAYLOR DEMANDS YOUR MVP CONSIDERATION,” a fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If Jonathan Taylor isn’t in the MVP discussion then I don’t know what to say,” another person added.

“Jonathan Taylor has officially entered the MVP conversation,” a third fan tweeted.

Jonathan Taylor fantasy points by week

Week 1 vs. Miami

Result: Win, 33–8

Rushing: 71 yards

Receiving: 3 receptions, 27 yards

Fantasy Points: 12.8

Week 2 vs. Denver

Result: Win, 29–28

Rushing: 165 yards

Receiving: 2 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD

Fantasy Points: 29.5

Week 3 at Tennessee

Result: Win, 41–20

Rushing: 102 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 3 receptions, 16 yards

Fantasy Points: 32.8

Week 4 at L.A. Rams

Result: Loss, 20–27

Rushing: 76 yards

Receiving: 5 receptions, 20 yards

Fantasy Points: 14.6

Week 5 vs. Las Vegas

Result: Win, 40–6

Rushing: 66 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 3 receptions, 20 yards

Other: 1 Fumble TD

Fantasy Points: 31.6

Week 6 vs. Arizona

Result: Win, 31–27

Rushing: 123 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: 4 receptions, 14 yards

Fantasy Points: 23.7

Week 7 at L.A. Chargers

Result: Win, 38–24

Rushing: 94 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 3 receptions, 38 yards

Fantasy Points: 34.2

Week 8 vs. Tennessee

Result: Win, 38–14

Rushing: 153 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: 2 receptions, 21 yards, 1 TD

Fantasy Points: 37.4

Week 9 at Pittsburgh

Result: Loss, 20–27

Rushing: 45 yards

Receiving: 2 receptions, 12 yards

Fantasy Points: 7.7

Week 10 vs. Atlanta

Result: Win, 31–25

Rushing: 244 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 3 receptions, 42 yards

Fantasy Points: 49.6