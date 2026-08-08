Jorge Messi cause of death: How did Lionel Messi's father die at 68? All we know about his long-term illness

Lionel Messi, aged 39 and currently with Inter Miami, has experienced the passing of his father. Jorge Messi, who supported him throughout his football career and played a significant role in its development, died at the age of 68.

Lionel Messi, 39, mourns the loss of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at 68 in a Rosario hospital

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According to Argentina's 'Infobae', it was reported on the 8th (Korean time) that "Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, died away at 10 p.m. the previous day in a hospital located in Rosario, Argentina."

Jorge Messi's chronic illness and admission to hospital

As stated in the report, Jorge Messi had been struggling with a chronic illness and had recently been admitted to a hospital in Rosario for treatment.

"(Jorge Messi) is currently under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably given his condition," Messi's family stated in June without giving details of the illness.

Also Read: Who is Lionel Messi’s mother? All we know about Celia Maria Cuccittini as football legend's dad Jorge Messi dies

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{{^usCountry}} However, the precise cause of Jorge Messi’s death has not been officially verified by the Messi family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the precise cause of Jorge Messi’s death has not been officially verified by the Messi family. {{/usCountry}}

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Jorge Messi was not only the father of Messi but also acted as his long-time agent. Together with his wife Celia Cuccittini, they had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol.

Notably, he was one of the key supporters throughout Messi's development into one of the world's leading footballers.

Jorge Messi's role in Lionel Messi's life

During his childhood, Messi encountered a situation that required treatment for a growth hormone deficiency. At that time, it was Jorge who took the initiative to ensure that Messi, who was part of the youth team at Newell's Old Boys, received the essential treatment.

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Jorge also traveled with Messi to Spain as he sought to test himself on the European stage. While Messi embarked on this new challenge in Barcelona, Jorge remained by his side, while Celia managed the rest of the family back in Rosario.

Subsequently, Jorge oversaw Messi's entire professional career. He took charge of significant responsibilities off the field, including contracts and transfers, providing unwavering support for his son's career.

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Jorge Messi's shared family moments on social media

On social media, he would occasionally post about Messi's accomplishments or share family moments.

During significant international events like the World Cup, he was frequently spotted at matches alongside his family.

However, the situation was different during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Antonia Rocuzzo and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, were present at the match, but the noticeable absence of Jorge and other members of Messi's family, in contrast to previous tournaments, attracted attention.

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