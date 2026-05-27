Josh Jacobs arrested in domestic abuse row; here are the five charges against Packers RB

The Green Bay Packers had long faced concerns about how the offense would cope if star running back Josh Jacobs was ever unavailable, especially after he established himself as a key figure in the backfield over the past few seasons.

Josh Jacobs arrested and booked into jail. (AP)

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Now, those fears may have become reality after reports surfaced that Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges connected to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman shared what appeared to be a copy of the charging document, which listed accusations including battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

“BREAKING: Josh Jacobs has been arrested and booked into jail on five charges,” his tweet read.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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