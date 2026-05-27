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Josh Jacobs arrested in domestic abuse row; here are the five charges against Packers RB
Packers reporter Matt Schneidman shared court documents showing Josh Jacobs faces multiple charges tied to alleged domestic abuse.
Published on: May 27, 2026 04:33 am IST
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The Green Bay Packers had long faced concerns about how the offense would cope if star running back Josh Jacobs was ever unavailable, especially after he established himself as a key figure in the backfield over the past few seasons.
Now, those fears may have become reality after reports surfaced that Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges connected to an alleged domestic violence incident.
Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman shared what appeared to be a copy of the charging document, which listed accusations including battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.
“BREAKING: Josh Jacobs has been arrested and booked into jail on five charges,” his tweet read.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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