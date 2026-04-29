Josh Mauro cause of death revealed? Family shares heartbreaking statement as ex-NFL player dies at 35

Josh Mauro, the former NFL defensive end has died at the age of 35. His family has announced the news on social media.

Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dies at 35.(nfl)

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While a few unconfirmed posts on social media claim he suffered from ALS, Mauro’s cause of death has not yet been made public by his family.

Josh's father, Greg Mauro has revealed that his son passed away last Thursday on April 23.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend,” Greg Mauro wrote on Facebook.

“On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express," he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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