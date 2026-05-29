Julian Alvarez trade update: Atletico responds to Barcelona's bid with cheeky Lamine reference

FC Barcelona are in hot pursuit in the transfer window, as within a day of signing Englishman Anthony Gordon for €80 million, they have begun closing in on a deal to sign Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid.

Amid Julian Alvarez transfer buzz, Atletico Madrid uploaded a post that showed Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha in red and white colors.(Lamine Yamal and Julian Alvarez/ Instagram)

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Initial reports revealed that FC Barcelona had submitted a €100 million offer to Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez without including any players in the deal. However, reports on Friday morning stated that Atlético rejected the proposal.

Nevertheless, the updates and rumors have not slowed down, with inside reports suggesting that Argentine forward Julián Álvarez has made up his mind to leave the Metropolitano and is now seeking a transfer away from Atlético Madrid.

However, the Rojiblancos do not appear to be pleased with the transfer rumors surrounding Julián Álvarez, and they surprised everyone with a social media post featuring Lamine Yamal and two other Barcelona players.

Atlético Madrid shares fake Lamine Yamal transfer announcement

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{{^usCountry}} Atlético Madrid made an announcement through their social media handles on Friday morning that appeared to replicate a breaking transfer reveal, even using the famous three-word phrase “Here we go,” popularly associated with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano when announcing transfer news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atlético Madrid made an announcement through their social media handles on Friday morning that appeared to replicate a breaking transfer reveal, even using the famous three-word phrase “Here we go,” popularly associated with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano when announcing transfer news. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post featured Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha wearing the red-and-white stripes, portraying it as if Atlético had secured their transfers. However, the caption clarified it was a fake post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post featured Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha wearing the red-and-white stripes, portraying it as if Atlético had secured their transfers. However, the caption clarified it was a fake post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “And remember, it took us just five minutes to create this fake post. We live in an era where reality can be altered. Don’t believe everything you see, especially if it’s related to Barça,” read the translated English version of the Spanish caption shared by Atlético Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And remember, it took us just five minutes to create this fake post. We live in an era where reality can be altered. Don’t believe everything you see, especially if it’s related to Barça,” read the translated English version of the Spanish caption shared by Atlético Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

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This appears to be a strong indication that Diego Simeone’s camp is determined to keep Julián Álvarez at the club and do not want the transfer rumors gaining traction or credibility among fans.

Atlético Madrid also took a direct dig at Barcelona by mocking the proposal rumors in another social media post. The club wrote, “We have sent a fax to Barcelona with our offer: 4 tickets for tomorrow’s 𝐁𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 concert + annual subscription to ABC and a bag of sunflower seeds. We eagerly await the response to prepare the announcement.”

Also read: Lamine Yamal enters debut FIFA World Cup with the sport at his feet; glory beckons for football's most must-watch star

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Earlier, the Metropolitano camp had also denied receiving any official €100 million bid from the Catalan club for Julián Álvarez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Julián Álvarez earns spot in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

Amid the transfer buzz, Julián Álvarez will now turn his attention toward his second FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina national football team after being included in the 26-member squad selected by Lionel Scaloni.

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The 26-year-old played a crucial role in La Albiceleste’s title-winning 2022 World Cup campaign, scoring four goals during the tournament, including a stunning solo-run finish against Croatia national football team in the semifinal.

Bernardo Silva linked with Barcelona and Atlético

Meanwhile, early reports on Friday suggested that Bernardo Silva could become the latest player at the center of a transfer battle between FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, with the Portuguese midfielder expected to leave Manchester City F.C. as a free agent next season.

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Both clubs have reportedly submitted bids for Silva, who is expected to move to Spain ahead of the new campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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