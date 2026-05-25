Lamine Yamal headlines Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad; No Real Madrid player in team for the first time

Lamine Yamal leads Spain's squad for the 2026 World Cup named by coach Luis de la Fuente on Monday, which also included Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino after his recent return from injury. Lamine Yamal for Spain. (AFP)

For the first time at a World Cup, the Spain squad will not feature a Real Madrid player with Dean Huijsen dropped and veteran Dani Carvajal also excluded after struggling through an injury-hit campaign.

Merino, a favourite of coach De la Fuente, appeared as a substitute for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Sunday in their final Premier League match, for his first appearance since January after a foot fracture.

De La Fuente also called up defenders Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill after impressive seasons with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively, deciding to leave out Huijsen and Atletico's Robin Le Normand.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s last shot: Portugal’s golden generation chase World Cup glory with grief, belief and destiny

Along with teenager Barca star Yamal, Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams played a key role as Spain won Euro 2024, and he is in the squad despite a season badly disrupted by fitness issues.

Yamal, 18, is a doubt for the first matches of the tournament after suffering a hamstring injury with Barca which has kept him out since late April.

Spain squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric García, Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG), Pedri, Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace/ENG), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)