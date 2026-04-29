Justin Simmons' wife sent loving message to Broncos icon days before retirement; future plans revealed

Justin Simmons' wife apparently saw his retirement coming for days before the Denver Broncos icon announced his decision. On Wednesday, the star safety revealed that he is looking forward to his next chapter in life. However, he will continue to cheer for his team in Empower Field at Mile High. Not just as a player, team captain and Pro Bowl star. Justin Simmons (R) announced his NFL retirement on Wednesday (Instagram)

What did Justin Simmons say today? In a statement on Wednesday, Simmons said: "My time here in Denver literally shaped me into the man that I am. To the best fans in the world and Broncos Country, thank you so much for all your support for both me and my family... Right when I got drafted, I didn't know how high the standard was. To hear about how amazing the organization is, the Bronco greats that have exuded excellence both on and off the field, so I hope I left that legacy intact. It is one I didn't take lightly."

The 32-year-old further recalled sacking GOAT Tom Brady during his rookie season. He added: "Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team. It was my heart, my home and my story. I'll always be a Denver Bronco."

Justin Simmons' future plans In a recent interview with DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos safety had given a glimpse into what his life after NFL could look like.

“I can't wait to go to the home opener and be a fan. I don't want to go sit in a suite. I want to go sit as close as I can, maybe in the lower bowl, and cheer on the team. I've never gotten to do that, as crazy as that sounds. I want to go tailgate; I want to see the crazy Instagram people that have crazy fire trucks and all of those things. I've never gotten to do that, and I've never gotten to experience those types of things,” he said.

Simmons noted that he is stepping into something new, fresh and awesome.

"I think what I've done in my career and playing, I will always hold near and dear and at a very high place in my chart of life. And I'm also stepping into something that is going to be really new and fresh and awesome. And a lot of that is going to be part of being a fan and fandom and our hometown team in the Denver Broncos. I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan. They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home."