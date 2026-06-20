Kendrick Perkins takes dual role with Jackson State while continuing ESPN analyst duties

With the rise of the transfer portal and NIL era in college sports, schools have increasingly turned to former NBA players for front-office-style leadership roles.

Kendrick Perkins is set to join the Jackson State Tigers, a prominent HBCU program.(X)

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The latest example is Kendrick Perkins, who is set to join the Jackson State Tigers, a prominent HBCU program, in an official capacity as part of the athletic department, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Dual role at Jackson State

In addition to his responsibilities with the basketball program, Perkins told ESPN on Friday that he will also be involved with the university’s broadcast and journalism department, expanding his role beyond athletics.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community,” Big Perk told ESPN.

Perkins collaborated with newly appointed Jackson State head coach Trey Johnson and athletic director Ashley Robinson in shaping and finalizing his new position with the program.

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{{^usCountry}} Jackson State is coming off a challenging 12-21 campaign and has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2007, a season that notably featured Johnson as a player on the Tigers roster. A look back at Perkins' NBA career highlights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackson State is coming off a challenging 12-21 campaign and has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2007, a season that notably featured Johnson as a player on the Tigers roster. A look back at Perkins' NBA career highlights {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A veteran of 14 NBA seasons, Perkins captured an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics during the 2007-08 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A veteran of 14 NBA seasons, Perkins captured an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics during the 2007-08 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike many figures now involved in college basketball, Perkins never played at the collegiate level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike many figures now involved in college basketball, Perkins never played at the collegiate level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After earning McDonald's All-American honors in high school, he bypassed college entirely and declared for the 2003 NBA Draft, beginning his professional career straight out of high school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After earning McDonald's All-American honors in high school, he bypassed college entirely and declared for the 2003 NBA Draft, beginning his professional career straight out of high school. {{/usCountry}}

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He transitioned into media shortly after ending his playing career and has become one of the network’s most recognizable basketball voices.

Since retiring, he has become a prominent basketball analyst for ESPN, a role he is expected to maintain alongside his new responsibilities at Jackson State.

Rising NBA presence in college sports

Perkins currently serves as an NBA analyst for ESPN, a background that aligns naturally with his planned involvement in Jackson State’s journalism and broadcasting programs.

Selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, his final season came in 2017-18, when he made a lone appearance for the Cleveland Cavaliers before retiring from professional basketball.

Also read: From Olympia’s torn-down walls to the Knicks, a history of victory parades and sports celebrations

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His appointment continues a growing trend of colleges bringing in current and former NBA figures for leadership roles.

Other notable examples include Shaquille O'Neal at Sacramento State, Stephen Curry at Davidson, John Wall at Howard, and Damian Lillard at Weber State.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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