From Olympia’s torn-down walls to the Knicks, a history of victory parades and sports celebrations

New York gave the Knicks a ticker-tape parade through the skyscraper lined 'Canyon of Heroes' street on Thursday, ending a 53-year wait for the city's most heartbroken fan base. Confetti in Knicks blue and orange blew across Broadway as floats carrying Jalen Brunson, the NBA Finals MVP (most valuable player), and his teammates rolled through waves of fans. Members of the New York Knicks ride atop an open-air bus during a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the NBA Championship win. (Bloomberg)

The parade was New York's 210th, a tradition that began in 1886 and has, since the mid-20th century, been reserved mainly for the city's sports champions. Brunson, who helped close out the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs, told the crowd: "Damn, New York, we really did it."

The last Knicks team to win a National Basketball Association (NBA) title, in 1973, never got a parade. Then-mayor John Lindsay had already begun scaling back ticker-tape parades on cost grounds, but gave the team a reception at City Hall instead.

The procession, the trophy, the crowd lining the route, and the reception at the seat of government — are far older than ticker tape itself. It is, in fact, one of the oldest public rituals on record.

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Ancient roots: Olympia and Rome The instinct to march a champion home through a cheering crowd dates back nearly 3,000 years. At the ancient Olympic Games, which began at Olympia in 776 BC, victors were not simply crowned with an olive wreath. They made a triumphal entry into their home towns, sometimes tearing down a section of the city wall, before being escorted to the town hall, where they could be rewarded with a free meal at public expense. In some cases, meals would be served for life, according to an account of the International Olympic Academy, the body that runs Olympic education for the International Olympic Committee.

The honour was captured in poetry too. Greek lyric poet Pindar composed 45 victory odes in the fifth century BC, in a genre called the epinikion, translated to 'upon victory'. These odes are widely described by historians as having been performed at the athlete’s homecoming.

Rome built a similar ritual around military rather than athletic victory. Captured prisoners and plunder were paraded ahead of the general’s chariot, with his soldiers marching behind him as the procession made its way to the Temple of Jupiter — Zeus, in Greek — on the Capitoline Hill (now a popular square). When there was enough to display, the ceremony could stretch across two or three days, according to the classicist Mary Beard's 2007 book The Roman Triumph.

The structure of that ceremony was the ancestor of the format most modern victory parades still follow.

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