Kentucky Derby 2026 race guide: When, where to watch, full horse line up and more

The first Saturday in May belongs to one race. On May 2, 2026, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky will host the 152nd Kentucky Derby, the most celebrated and storied race in American horse racing. It is also known as the "Run for the Roses" and famously called the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby marks the beginning of horse racing's prestigious Triple Crown. This year's edition promises to be as thrilling as ever with a competitive field of 20 horses.

When, where and how to watch

Twenty horses and one race. The 152nd Kentucky Derby runs May 2, 2026, (AFP/ representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The race will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Churchill Downs in Louisville in Kentucky, with a scheduled post time of 6:57pm ET. Television coverage will be broadcast on NBC starting at 2:30pm ET while streaming will be available on Peacock which begins its early coverage at noon ET.

Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel's initial reactions after kiss photo scandal revealed by insider; ‘not shown her hand…’

Meet the horses

Post 1 - Renegade (4-1)

Post 2 - Albus (30-1)

Post 3 - Intrepido (50-1)

Post 4 - Litmus Test (30-1)

Post 5 - Right to Party (30-1)

Post 6 - Commandment (6-1)

Post 7 - Danon Bourbon (20-1)

Post 8 - So Happy (15-1)

Post 9 - The Puma (10-1)

Post 10 - Wonder Dean (30-1)

Post 11 - Incredibolt (20-1)

Post 12 - Chief Wallabee (8-1)

Post 13 - Potente (20-1)

Post 14 - Emerging Market (15-1)

Post 15 - Pavlovian (30-1)

Post 16 - Six Speed (50-1)

Post 17 - Further Ado (6-1)

Post 18 - Golden Tempo (30-1)

Post 19 - Great White (50-1)

Post 20 - Ocelli (50-1)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Mike Vrabel scandal: Patriots fans give coach standing ovation amid Dianna Russini row; watch How do horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby and what is the Prize money? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Mike Vrabel scandal: Patriots fans give coach standing ovation amid Dianna Russini row; watch How do horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby and what is the Prize money? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to ESPN, getting to the Kentucky Derby is not as simple as just showing up. Every horse in the field has had to earn its place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ESPN, getting to the Kentucky Derby is not as simple as just showing up. Every horse in the field has had to earn its place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Only 3-year-old horses are allowed to compete. From September through mid-April, these horses race in a series of specially designated qualifying events. Points are given out to the top five finishers in each of those races. At the end of it all, the 20 horses with the highest point totals earn their ticket to Churchill Downs. Horses that win certain international qualifying races are also granted an automatic spot in the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only 3-year-old horses are allowed to compete. From September through mid-April, these horses race in a series of specially designated qualifying events. Points are given out to the top five finishers in each of those races. At the end of it all, the 20 horses with the highest point totals earn their ticket to Churchill Downs. Horses that win certain international qualifying races are also granted an automatic spot in the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is serious money on the line at this year's Derby. For the third year in a row, the total purse stands at $5 million. The horse that crosses the finish line first will earn its connections a massive $3.1 million, while the runner-up takes home $1 million

What is the Triple Crown?

According to ESPN, the Kentucky Derby is not just a standalone race, it is the opening chapter of horse racing's greatest challenge. To win the Triple Crown, a horse must win all three of the sport's most prestigious races in the same year. It is one of the hardest things to accomplish in all of sports and it has only been done a handful of times in history.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The three races that make up the Triple Crown are the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes that run in that order every spring.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON