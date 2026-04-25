When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby and how to watch it live? Key details

The Kentucky Derby is set to take place on May 2, marking the 152nd running of the iconic horse race. The event will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, drawing tens of thousands of spectators on-site and millions of viewers worldwide. Danon Bourbon trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 25. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to USA Today, race day coverage will begin at 2:30 pm ET and continue until 7:30 pm ET.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby live Fans can watch the race live on NBC and USA Network.

For those preferring to stream, the event will also be available on Peacock, offering live coverage of the day’s proceedings.

Often referred to as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” the Kentucky Derby is the opening leg of the Triple Crown and features top three-year-old Thoroughbreds racing over a one and a quarter-mile dirt track.

Beyond the competition, the event is known for its traditions, including elaborate fashion, especially hats, and the singing of “My Old Kentucky Home."

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The winning horse is awarded the famed garland of roses.

Post position draw and race format The post position draw, which determines the starting gate assignments, is scheduled for April 25, at 2:15 pm ET. It will be broadcast on FanDuel TV and streamed online, as per USA Today.

The Derby field can include up to 20 horses, with a few additional “also-eligible” entries who may compete if any runner withdraws before the race.

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Early contenders and odds Early odds cited by CBS Sports and reported by USA Today list Renegade (9-2) as a leading contender, followed by Commandment (5-1) and Further Ado (6-1). Other names in contention include The Puma and Chief Wallabee, both at 10-1.

While the official purse for 2026 has yet to be confirmed, last year’s winner received $3.1 million from a total $5 million purse, along with a gold trophy.