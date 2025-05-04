‘Sovereignty beat Journalism’: Trump allies claim Kentucky Derby result a clear metaphor

Several Donald Trump allies, including Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, used the Kentucky Derby result to deliver a message. They said Sovereignty beating journalism is a metaphor for ‘today’s times'. This comes after Godolphin-owned racehorse Sovereignty won at Churchill Downs on Saturday. The 3-year-old colt outran 3-1 favorite Journalism in the final stretch of the race. Trump allies said Kentucky Derby results are a reflection of today's times(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump allies and MAGA supporters were quick to react to the Kentucky Derby result, saying Sovereignty, which is defined as the power that a country has to control its own government, beat journalism.

Read More: Trump takes shocking jibe at Elon Musk, stunned netizens say ‘This guy has no decency’

“Sign of the times. Sovereignty beat Journalism,” Greene wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Sovereignty just beat Journalism to win the Kentucky Derby. Welcome to America in 2025,” another person added.

“Sovereignty has Won Beating Journalism.😏” a third one tweeted with a sarcastic face emoji.

The ‘Sovereignty beating journalism’ phrase soon went viral on social media. President Trump has been critical of certain mainstream media outlets. He has on multiple occasions slammed CNN and The New York Times for publishing what he calls ‘fake news’. The 78-year-old's administration also briefly banned The Associated Press from White House press briefings after the news wire refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’.

Read More: 'It’s not presidential': Trump jokes he’s ‘in trouble’ with wife Melania as he mocks transgender athlete

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order to cut federal funding for NPR and PBS. The order instructed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes funding to the PBS television and NPR radio networks, to 'cease direct funding' them.

CPB's president and CEO, Patricia Harrison, said in a statement on Friday that the president lacked the authority to withdraw the funding.

"Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government," the statement said.