Trump takes shocking jibe at Elon Musk, stunned netizens say ‘This guy has no decency’

ByShweta Kukreti
May 03, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Donald Trump praised Elon Musk at a speech, noting a shift in Silicon Valley's attitude toward him, stating they once hated him but now are supportive.

In a surprising remarks, US President Donald Trump declared that online users like billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who detested him throughout his first term, are now kissing his a**.

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) (AFP)
US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) (AFP)

Speaking at the University of Alabama on May 1, Trump first praised Musk and called him “terrific.” He, however, reminded the crowd that how Silicon Valley elites had changed their opinion about him.

“Elon is so terrific. They all hated me in my first term, and now they are kissing my a**. You know…it’s true. All of them. It’s true.”

Trump's statement coincides with Musk's impending resignation as DOGE's special government. On May 30, his term will come to an end. The Tesla owner has stated that he plans to continue to assist on a part-time basis even if he steps down from the post formally.

Netizens react over Trump's dig at Elon Musk

Trump's remarks about Tesla CEO Musk received mixed reactions from netizens, with one writing: “This guy has no decency.”

“Elon sucks. H1B visas. Anti Americans,” a Musk critic commented.

“Very presidential of him,” a third user said, while the fourth one stated, “Oh Donald, you’ll regret those words.”

Also Read: Elon Musk's mom defends son, blasts WSJ women reporters for ‘dishonest article’

A look at Musk and Trump's fluctuating relationship

Musk and Trump have a shaky relationship as they have disparaged each other in public. The SpaceX owner had suggested that Trump “hang up his hat and sail into sunset” in 2022, arguing that he was too aged to run for another term.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack —don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” Musk had stated.

In response to Musk's comments, Trump asserted that Tesla CEO would have "gotten on his knees and begged" for his assistance when he first visited the White House.

