Kentucky Derby 2026: Why Great White was scratched at Churchill Downs today. Scary video emerges

The Kentucky Derby faced a last-minute scare on Saturday. Great White was removed in a dramatic fashion just moments before the race began at Churchill Downs.

What happened to Great White? Scary video

Kentucky Derby alternate Great White works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

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The late scratch unfolded near the starting gate, where Great White suddenly bucked before loading into the stalls. During the incident, the horse threw his jockey and then flipped onto his back in a frightening scene witnessed by fans and race officials.

Medical personnel and track veterinarians quickly rushed over to evaluate both the horse and the rider following the fall. Although the jockey avoided serious injury, officials ultimately decided Great White would not be allowed to compete.

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{{^usCountry}} Veterinarians reportedly chose to err on the side of caution after the tumble near the gate, ending the horse’s Derby run before it officially began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Veterinarians reportedly chose to err on the side of caution after the tumble near the gate, ending the horse’s Derby run before it officially began. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The scratch reduced the field from 19 horses to 18 just before post time. Kentucky Derby winner out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scratch reduced the field from 19 horses to 18 just before post time. Kentucky Derby winner out {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Golden Tempo stormed to victory at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, coming from behind to make Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train the winner in the "Run for the Roses." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Golden Tempo stormed to victory at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, coming from behind to make Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train the winner in the "Run for the Roses." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’m glad I can be representative of women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to,” DeVaux said in a post-race interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m glad I can be representative of women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to,” DeVaux said in a post-race interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (With Reuters inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With Reuters inputs) {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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