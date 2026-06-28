Kevin Owens injury update: Is former NXT champion coming back to WWE? Here's what happened

Kevin Owens is returning to the NXT spotlight at the brand's upcoming event on Sunday, June 28.

Owens set to feature as special guest

Kevin Owens has returned to the NXT spotlight at the brand's latest event. (Twitter)

During this week's episode of NXT, WWE had announced that Busted Open Radio will host a Great American Bash watch party outside the WWE Performance Center on Sunday, with David LaGreca welcoming Owens as a special guest.

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The appearance will come more than a year after the former world champion suffered a serious neck and spinal cord injury in January 2025.

Not returning from injury

While the 42-year-old is making his way back to NXT, fans should not interpret the appearance as an indication of an in-ring return. Owens will participate in the event as a guest rather than compete or get involved in any physical altercation.

Owen's career highlight

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{{^usCountry}} Owens has enjoyed a highly successful WWE career, capturing multiple championships, including the Universal, United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens has enjoyed a highly successful WWE career, capturing multiple championships, including the Universal, United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles. {{/usCountry}}

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He has also headlined WrestleMania twice, facing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 and teaming with Sami Zayn to defeat The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

Owens' return timeline uncertain

Kevin Owens has been sidelined since before WrestleMania 41 after suffering a significant neck injury that ultimately required surgery.

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The former champion has remained out of in-ring competition while continuing his recovery, and WWE has yet to provide a timeline for when he might be cleared to return to action.

Despite being unable to wrestle, Owens has stayed involved with the company in various capacities, including serving as a coach on WWE's LFG series.

NXT Great American Bash broadcast, venue and card details

This Sunday's NXT Great American Bash will mark the event's first-ever live broadcast on The CW Network.

The card is set to feature Tony D'Angelo defending the NXT Championship against Naraku, Lola Vice challenging Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship, and Zaria facing Tatum Paxley in a rematch for the NXT Women's North American Championship, among several other matches.

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The show will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and will go head-to-head with AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is also scheduled for Sunday.