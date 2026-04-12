Kirk Cousins shares a personal link with Raiders' Brock Bowers; brings up wife Julie

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins shared an off-field story about his connection with new teammate Brock Bowers. Cousins revealed that his familiarity with the rookie goes back well before their time together in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins speaks about his personal connection to teammate Brock Bowers ahead of the new NFL season(AP)

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Kirk Cousins was bought by the Las Vegas Raiders on April 2 as a free agent. As Cousins prepares for the 15th season of his career and first with the Raiders, he said that his exposure to Bowers began during the tight end’s college career at the University of Georgia because of his wife’s family.

Connection rooted in family and college football

Cousins explained that his wife and her family are closely connected to Georgia. He regularly followed the team and Bowers in particular during his college years.

“My wife went to Georgia, and my in-laws went to Georgia and my wife's siblings went to Georgia. So, I watched a lot of Brock Bowers, and the basement at my in-laws, where I've lived for many offseasons, is all red and black, so I've watched a lot of Brock Bowers with my in-laws. They would always say even when he was at Georgia like boy Kirk, if you could play with him, you know, you've always done well with tight ends. If you can play with him, that would be exciting. And so I think my father-in-law is pretty happy that I get to play with a Dawg.”

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{{^usCountry}} Familiarity turns into on-field partnership {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Familiarity turns into on-field partnership {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What began as casual viewing during family time has now turned into a professional connection. Cousins and Bowers are set to work together in Las Vegas, bringing together experience and emerging talent within the Raiders’ offense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What began as casual viewing during family time has now turned into a professional connection. Cousins and Bowers are set to work together in Las Vegas, bringing together experience and emerging talent within the Raiders’ offense. {{/usCountry}}

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Bowers entered the league as one of the most highly regarded tight ends in recent college football, while Cousins brings years of consistency and experience at quarterback.

Experience meets emerging talent

Cousins’ remarks highlight a rare overlap between personal life and professional sport, where a long-standing familiarity now shapes an on-field partnership.

As the Raiders prepare for the upcoming season, the quarterback–tight end combination will be closely watched, with expectations building around how quickly the duo can translate that connection into performance.

By Roshan Tony

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