Who is Hayley Eastham? All on Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith's wife

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had to deal with an injury issue during the Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. Smith left the field after facing an injury in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas Raiders star Geno Smith in action against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 6.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to USA Today, Smith visited the blue medical tent and came back to the game post evaluation. He was injured on a scramble at the start of the fourth quarter against the Broncos.

While NFL fans have closely followed Smith's on-field performances, the quarterback tends to keep his personal life private, PFSN reported.

Geno Smith, who has a son from an earlier relationship, is rumored to be married to Hayley Eastham. The pair has reportedly been together since their college years at West Virginia University, as per PFSN.

Who is Hayley Eastham?

Eastham and Smith have been married since July 2015 after they started dating each other during college days at West Virginia University, The Sporting News states.

Eastham studied law at the university and she is now a litigation managing associate at Dentons, per her LinkedIn.

Eastham is an experienced professional in juvenile rights advocacy projects and is a regular at the Seahawks games. Smith and Eastham do not have a child together, but the veteran quarterback has a son, Santana, from a different relationship. Smith and Eastham are raising Santana together, Clutch Points reported.

Geno Smith’s career

Having spent six seasons with the Seahawks and reviving his career as a starter over the last three, Smith was traded to the Raiders this past offseason for a third-round pick. Smith had gone 27–22 as a full-time starter for Seattle, made two Pro Bowls, clinched the Comeback Player of the Year and helped the Seahawks reach the postseason in 2022.

