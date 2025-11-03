NFL overtime rules update: How will Jaguars, Raiders winner be determined? How long is overtime

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders has entered overtime. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

NFL overtime rules 2025:

The NFL updated its regular-season overtime rules for 2025.

How the Winner is Determined

Coin Toss: A coin toss decides which team possesses the ball first. The winner can choose to receive, kick off, or select a field goal.

Guaranteed Possessions: Both teams are guaranteed at least one possession, regardless of what happens on the first drive.

The only exception: If the receiving team on the first possession is scored upon via a safety by the kicking team, the kicking team wins immediately.

Scoring and Continuation: After the first possession, play resumes under sudden-death rules—any score by either team ends the game in their favor.

No Winner After 10 Minutes: If the period ends in a tie, the game is a tie.

Multiple Periods (Rare): If needed beyond the first period, additional 10-minute periods follow with a new coin toss.

Overtime Length

Overtime consists of one 10-minute period in the regular season (compared to 15 minutes in playoffs). Each team gets two timeouts, and all replay reviews are initiated by the booth (no coach challenges). There is a three-minute intermission before OT begins.