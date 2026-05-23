Kyle Busch cause of death: Chilling 911 call reveals medical emergency details; 'coughing up blood'

NASCAR two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died Thursday at the age of 41, his family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR confirmed in a joint statement.

A general view of an LED screen displaying a tribute to Kyle Busch prior to practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.(Getty Images via AFP)

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"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," a joint statement said.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken ... Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Also Read: Kyle Busch family: All on NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, kids after sudden death

Medical emergency details

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{{^usCountry}} Kyle Busch became unresponsive Wednesday while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator at a facility in Concord, North Carolina. He was transported to a Charlotte-area hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle Busch became unresponsive Wednesday while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator at a facility in Concord, North Carolina. He was transported to a Charlotte-area hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a TMZ report and 911 audio obtained by the outlet, Busch was struggling to breathe, overheating, and coughing up blood before collapsing. The emergency call was placed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a TMZ report and 911 audio obtained by the outlet, Busch was struggling to breathe, overheating, and coughing up blood before collapsing. The emergency call was placed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I've got an individual that's shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood," the caller told dispatch. The caller repeatedly confirmed Busch was still conscious at the time, "He is awake. He's awake. He's awake." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I've got an individual that's shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood," the caller told dispatch. The caller repeatedly confirmed Busch was still conscious at the time, "He is awake. He's awake. He's awake." {{/usCountry}}

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Busch was reportedly lying on the bathroom floor inside the training facility when paramedics were called. He had been using the simulator extensively since joining Richard Childress Racing.

The Associated Press previously reported that Busch had been hospitalized with a severe but undisclosed illness.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death.

Also Read: What was Kyle Busch’s $8.5 million lawsuit about? Settlement details emerge after NASCAR star’s death

Tributes pour in

Fellow NASCAR drivers quickly paid tribute to the driver.

"There aren't really words for today," Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrote on X.

"I've raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who's lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.

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“Rest easy, Rowdy. The sport won't be the same without you.”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin added, “Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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