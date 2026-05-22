Kyle Busch family: All on NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, kids after sudden death

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died at the age of 41 after he was hospitalized with ‘severe illness’. The nature of the illness was not confirmed. Kyle Busch died at the age of 41. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

A cause of death for Busch was not officially given but an update was provided from his official page about the hospitalization due to his illness. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement from his family read.

The news of Busch's sudden demise has put focus on the NASCAR driver's family. Here is all you need to know.

Kyle Busch family: All on wife and kids Kyle Busch was married to entrepreneur and philanthropist Samantha Busch. The couple have two kids together – Brexton and Lennix.

Samantha is also a lifestyle creator, author, and IVF advocate. She and Kyle Busch tied the knot in 2010. Their child Brexton is actively pursuing a racing career across junior series. Samantha even put out an Instagram post celebrating her son's achievements on his birthday, three days back.

Also Read | Kyle Busch's last Instagram post was proper tribute to wife Samantha, kids: ‘So proud today…’

“11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast. Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex. No matter how tall you get or how fast you drive… you’ll always be my baby," she wrote.