Kyle Busch cause of death update: What happened to NASCAR star? Details on serious illness, hospitalization

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch died at the age of 41 on Thursday afternoon after being hospitalized with a serious illness. The family had not disclosed the specific nature of the illness. His death was announced in a joint statement by NASCAR and his family. However, an official cause of death has not been disclosed. Kyle Busch after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Kyle Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold that had affected his racing appearances. At Watkins Glen, his sinus cold was complicated due to the temperature changes in the cockpit and the extreme condition that grew inside. As a result of the condition, he called his crew for medical aid immediately after the race and had to get an injection on the track.

Most recently, the two-time NASCAR champion missed the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina due to illness and hospitalization.

Then later on Thursday came the confirmation with the statement from NASCAR and the driver's family.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement announced.

Also read: Kyle Busch's wife posted family update just before NASCAR star's sudden hospitalization: ‘Has severe illness…’

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series."