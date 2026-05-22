Kyle Busch's last Instagram post was proper tribute to wife Samantha, kids: ‘So proud today…’

Kyle Busch was a proper family man and his last social media post is just evidence to that. The 41-year-old, who won more races than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series, passed away on Thursday. The Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR issued a joint statement Thursday saying that Busch died after being hospitalized. No cause of death was given. Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has died (Instagram/Kyle Busch)

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement said. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

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The statement went on to say that “throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

Kyle Busch's last Instagram post Busch's last post was a birthday wish to his boy Brexton. “Happy Birthday Brexton!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!” he said in the caption of the carousal.

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