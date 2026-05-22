Kyle Busch net worth: Inside the fortune of NASCAR champion after his sudden death

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41 after falling severely ill after he was hospitalized, the sport announced the news on Thursday. His family had not disclosed the specific nature of the illness. Kyle Busch built an $80 million fortune through racing success (Getty Images via AFP)

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR said in a statement posted to X.

Busch, who famously called himself "Rowdy," is survived by his wife Samantha, his 11-year-old son Brexton and his 4-year-old daughter Lennix

What was Kyle Busch's net worth? At the time of his death, Kyle Busch had an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Las Vegas native built his wealth through a combination of race winnings, endorsement deals and his own team ownership. During his peak years, Busch was pulling in between $15 million and $20 million annually, with the bulk of that coming from endorsements.

Over the course of his career, Busch earned roughly $100 million from racing prizes alone, with nearly as much coming in through endorsement partnerships, per Celebrity Net Worth. To put that in perspective, between June 2018 and June 2019 alone, he earned $16 million which made him the second-highest-paid driver in NASCAR that year. Around $14 million of that figure came directly from salaries and on-track winnings.

Beyond his driving career, Busch also founded Kyle Busch Motorsports, a team that competes across multiple tracks in the Camping World Truck Series.

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How Kyle Busch became one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers Kyle Thomas Busch was born on May 2, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada and was practically born into racing. He received his first driving lesson at just six years old and was already working in his family's garage alongside his father and older brother Kurt Busch, who went on to win the 2004 Sprint Cup Series. By the time Kyle was just 10, he was serving as crew chief for his brother. He started his competitive driving career shortly after his 13th birthday and went on to win more than 65 races in legends car racing.

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Busch made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at 16 and never looked back. He went on to make history at every level of the sport.

According to The Athletic, Busch won a staggering 234 NASCAR national series races across the Cup Series, O'Reilly Series and Truck Series, more than any other driver in history. He claimed two Cup Series championships, in 2015 and 2019. He also became the first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win on every track and the first to complete a Triple Threat in a single weekend.

In September 2022, Busch signed a multi-year contract with Richard Childress Racing after his long-time sponsor M&M/Mars parted ways with him and Joe Gibbs Racing.